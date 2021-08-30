Salesforce is Yahoo Finance Plus’ investment idea of the day
Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports details on Yahoo Finance’s Investment idea of the day.
Investors continued to have confidence in the stock market on Monday morning, and that translated into more record highs for some of the most popular stock indexes in the U.S. market. As of before noon EDT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) was up 24 points to 35,480. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) picked up another 26 points to 4,535, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) rose 138 points to 15,267, both looking to extend their record runs.
Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Myles Udland discuss Goldman Sachs' latest hedge & mutual funds survey finding the top 9 bullish stocks, including Adobe (ADBE), Fiserv (FISV), General Motors (GM), Liberty Broadband (LBRDK), Mastercard (MA), Square (SQ), Twilio (TWLO), Visa (V) and Wells Fargo (WFC).
CRM software is used by consumer-facing businesses to build and enhance customer relationships, and ultimately to improve sales. When IDC examined global CRM market share by revenue during the first half of 2020, it found that Salesforce controlled more share at No. 1 (19.8%) than No.'s 2 through 5, combined!
BMO Managing Director Simeon Siegel joins Yahoo Finance to discuss why he decided to cut the price target for Peloton, how Peloton lowering the price on its bike is a reaction to the growing competition, and the insider selling going on within the company.
In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best tech growth stocks to buy right now. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies, and go directly to the 5 Best Tech Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now. Ever since the invention of the metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistor (MOSFET) in 1959, the […]
It's not anything the company is reporting today that's scaring off investors, but rather news out of China and its apparent interest in the hydrogen economy. Plug Power investors are responding to news today that China is making a multibillion-dollar investment in developing its hydrogen infrastructure. According to Reuters, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, or Sinopec (NYSE: SNP), plans to invest about $4.6 billion on expanding annual green hydrogen production capacity to 200,000 metric tons by 2025 for the transportation industry.
Support.com (SPRT) is continuing to rise after a massive short squeeze rally. Shares of the California technical support company were up more than 50% in the first minutes of trading after gaining more than 180% over the last five sessions.
In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend aristocrats with payout ratio less than 55%. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Aristocrats with Payout Ratio Less than 55%. The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in the stock market and dividend stocks […]
Affirms lands a big deal with Amazon. Here's how much it could be worth to Affirm's top and bottom lines.
Every investor wants to buy into a stock that’s primed for growth. The trick in successful investing is finding those stocks. What makes this difficult is the truth of the old market cliché, that past performance will not guarantee future returns. Indeed, past performance may not be a guarantee of a bright future, but it is the dataset investors have available, and it’s natural to consult it. And when stocks show a record of strong share price appreciation, sustained over an extended period, it
(Bloomberg) -- The key benchmark that the Federal Reserve targets to control monetary policy dropped for the second time in two weeks, an indication that the glut of cash in the front-end is starting to spill into this corner of the funding markets. The effective fed funds rate, which the central bank is currently aiming to keep within a range of 0% to 0.25%, slipped by 1 basis point to 0.08% on Aug. 27, the Fed said Monday. That’s closed the gap to the offering yield on the Fed’s overnight reve
Don Kohn, the Fed's former vice chair for financial supervision, warns of imminent risks to the stability of the global financial system and calls on regulators and lawmakers to take swift action.
The news outlet MacRumors reported that the iPhone 13 may include a Qualcomm chip that supports low-earth-orbit satellite communications.
A lack of competitive advantages for the "people's currency" makes these downtrodden stocks the more attractive buy.
Two stocks that originally ignited the meme stock trading category seem to be back in vogue with the retail trading crowd. In just the last five trading days, shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) and AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) have jumped 29% and 19%, respectively. After rising 6.5% early in the session, shares of GameStop were still 4% higher at 11:45 a.m. EDT.
GE's turnaround is gaining traction as key businesses improve while the industrial giant continues to shrink its debt load.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average remains at record highs in the second week of August, as the current stock market rally continues. The best Dow Jones stocks to buy and watch in August 2021 are Apple, Boeing, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft and Nike.
Many people perceive being wealthy as simply having a nice house, money in the bank, a vacation home, and maybe a pleasure yacht. The net worth of the 1%, aka the richest group of humanity, has mushroomed over the past two decades. It now towers further above the net worth of the average citizen than ever before.
John Paulson, who made a fortune betting against the U.S. housing market before it collapsed, warns that an increasingly popular asset class is in fact worthless.
After slumping over 50% since the peak back in 2015, The Kroeger Co.(NYSE: KR) recently made a new all-time high. It was certainly a long way of recovery, although the 2020 decline took much shorter than for most of the market. In the wake of the latest news of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) boosting the stake in the stock, we will examine 3 possible ways why it possibly caught Warren Buffett's interest.