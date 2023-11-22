Sam Altman returns to OpenAI, Nvidia earnings top estimates: Yahoo Finance Live

The drama surrounding Sam Altman and OpenAI has taken another turn, with Altman agreeing to return to the company as its CEO. The AI startup is also forming a new board, with former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers and former Salesforce Co-CEO Bret Taylor joining. In other tech news, investors aren’t cheering Nvidia’s (NVDA) third-quarter earnings. The chipmaker's results crushed estimates, but it raised concerns about its sales in China due to restrictions on the export of certain chips to the country. Trending tickers on Yahoo Finance this morning include HP (HPQ), Autodesk (ADSK), and Nordstrom (JWN).



Top guests on Yahoo Finance Live today include:

9:30 a.m. ET - Mark Zandi Moody's Analytics Chief Economist

9:45 a.m. ET - Dana Telsey, Telsey Advisory Group CEO & Chief Research Officer

10:15 a.m. ET - Enrique Lores, HP Inc. CEO

10:40 a.m. ET - Marc Rosen, JCPenney CEO

11:15 a.m. ET - Brent Bracelin, Piper Sandler Equity Research Analyst, Cloud Software and Analytics

11:30 a.m. ET - Matt Calkins, Appian Founder & CEO