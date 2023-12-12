Advertisement
Sam Bankman-Fried & the FTX collapse: One year later

1
Nicholas Jacobino and Josh Lipton

It has been one year since Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas and charged with multiple counts of criminal fraud and money laundering. Bankman-Fried was tried and found guilty of 7 counts. He is awaiting sentencing. He faces up to 110 years in prison. Yahoo Finance Legal Reporter Alexis Keenan joins the Live show for Yahoo Finance's #7 Story of the Year and to discuss how the case against him unraveled and what may happen next for Bankman-Fried and FTX.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

