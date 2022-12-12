Sam Bankman-Fried refuses to testify before Senate Banking Committee

Embattled FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried announced that he will not be testifying in front of the Senate Banking Committee this week.

Video Transcript

- In other news, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried will not be testifying before the Senate Banking Committee this week. Committee leadership saying in a statement that, quote, "Bankman-Fried's counsel has stated that they are unwilling to accept service of a subpoena and that they will continue to work on a day to have him give his side of the FTX collapse." Bankman-Fried is still expected to testify before the House Financial Services Committee tomorrow.