U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,990.56
    +56.18 (+1.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,005.04
    +528.58 (+1.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,143.74
    +139.12 (+1.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,818.61
    +21.95 (+1.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.30
    +2.28 (+3.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.90
    -17.80 (-0.98%)
     

  • Silver

    23.51
    -0.21 (-0.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0539
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6110
    +0.0440 (+1.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2268
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.6390
    +1.0890 (+0.80%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,161.86
    +38.13 (+0.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    403.84
    +7.17 (+1.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,445.97
    -30.66 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,842.33
    -58.68 (-0.21%)
     
1

Sam Bankman-Fried refuses to testify before Senate Banking Committee

Embattled FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried announced that he will not be testifying in front of the Senate Banking Committee this week.

Video Transcript

[AUDIO LOGO]

- In other news, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried will not be testifying before the Senate Banking Committee this week. Committee leadership saying in a statement that, quote, "Bankman-Fried's counsel has stated that they are unwilling to accept service of a subpoena and that they will continue to work on a day to have him give his side of the FTX collapse." Bankman-Fried is still expected to testify before the House Financial Services Committee tomorrow.

