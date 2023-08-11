U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,464.05
    -4.78 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,281.40
    +105.25 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,644.85
    -93.14 (-0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,924.97
    +2.34 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.08
    +0.26 (+0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,945.50
    -3.40 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    22.74
    -0.08 (-0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0949
    -0.0037 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1680
    +0.0880 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2700
    +0.0021 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.9490
    +0.2670 (+0.18%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,360.67
    -45.37 (-0.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    634.53
    -0.67 (-0.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,524.16
    -94.44 (-1.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,473.65
    +269.32 (+0.84%)
     

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: What to know about the new foldable smartphone

Seana Smith and Mariela Rosales

Samsung (005930.KS) releases its new foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip 5. Yahoo Finance Tech Editor Dan Howley reviews the new device.