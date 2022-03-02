How sanctions work against wealthy oligarchs
Hermitage Capital Management CEO Bill Browder explains how imposing sanctions can hurt the world's wealthiest individuals.
What happened Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) were up by 4% as of 12:08 p.m. ET Wednesday. The drugmaker's stock is rising today in response to two separate catalysts. First up, President Joe Biden's Test to Treat initiative, announced during his State of the Union address on Tuesday, ought to be a boon for Pfizer's oral COVID-19 pill Paxlovid.
Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KPTI) stock plunged after an update on its supplemental New Drug Application submission based on the Phase 3 SIENDO study data of selinexor as front-line maintenance therapy following chemotherapy in advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer. The cmpany received feedback that the current SIENDO study topline results would not support an sNDA approval. Karyopharm and the FDA participants had differing views on the study significance and overall clinical benefit
Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss news that Ford will separate its electric vehicle and internal combustion engine businesses.
While there’s no magic number as to the amount of money someone should have in savings, experts agree that at least having an emergency fund — anywhere from 3-to-9 months of expenses — in savings is imperative. But accounts with higher APYs do exist.
Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) missed Wall Street's revenue estimate in the fourth quarter of 2021. As proof, the vaccine maker's shares rose on Tuesday after Novavax's Q4 update following the market close on Monday. Here are two numbers that should especially make Novavax shareholders smile.
Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) had jumped 2.4% at 11:15 a.m. ET on Wednesday. The most obvious catalyst was a hack of the company's data and, in response, Nvidia's own hack of the offending party. As multiple news agencies have reported, Nvidia -- America's largest semiconductor stock by market capitalization -- was hacked last week by parties unknown.
Shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) are falling today despite gains for the broader market. The company's stock was down roughly 4.8% as of 12:40 p.m. ET Wednesday in conjunction with the announcement of a new partnership with Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE: J). Palantir stock has been volatile in recent months and has seen particularly turbulent trading following its fourth-quarter report in mid-February, so it's difficult to say how much of today's movement is connected to the news of the Jacobs partnership or other catalysts at play.
Some Russian companies have recently been valued at more than $100 billion. Sberbank, the country's biggest bank. traded for a penny in London.
Rivian IPO'd with tens of thousands of excited customers behind it, but it has done little to deliver on its promises.
Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss why Nordstrom stock is soaring after the company reported earnings.
Investors lost confidence in Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) in the second month of 2022 after the company reported underwhelming revenue and user growth for the fourth quarter of 2021. According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, shares of the gaming platform dropped 21.7% in February. On Feb. 15, Roblox released its earnings report for Q4 2021.
US and European firms have scrambled to comply with sweeping western sanctions issued in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. US sanctions prevent high-tech goods that use its components or software from being exported to Russia, even if they are made in foreign countries (consumer electronics are not supposed to be affected). China’s online influencers are already watching closely to see if the country’s tech giants appear to be complying with sanctions.
