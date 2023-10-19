How sanctions from Israel-Hamas war could impact businesses

The toll from the war between Israel and Hamas continues to grow. One important consideration from the ongoing conflict is the potential sanctions that would be imposed on countries involved. Abishur Prakash, The Geopolitical Business Founder, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss what impact potential sanctions would have on businesses.

Prakash brings up important considerations with sanctions: "Equally important is what I call 'reverse sanctions'. Iran just came out and called on Arab nations to sanction Israel." He continues, saying "more geopolitical red tape essentially cuts access to markets and makes trade more difficult and makes the movement of goods more difficult and it's also not just a question of the U.S imposing sanctions, look at the trade war between the U.S and China, there's also the retaliatory part too. That retaliatory part might just not be on putting a 10% tariff on imports or exports, it could be even restricting visas to talented professionals."



For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.