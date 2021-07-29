Sandy Hook families offered a settlement, J&J vaccine production resumes in Baltimore, AstraZeneca loses money on vaccine
Julie Hyman breaks down Thursday’s business headlines, including: gun manufacturer Remington offering a $33 million settlement to nine families who suffered losses in the Sandy Hook shooting, Emergent resuming J&J vaccine production in Baltimore, the ship that blocked the Suez Canal, making it to port, and AstraZeneca losing money on its Covid-19 vaccine after vowing to distribute the shot at no profit.