SAP stock rises on Q1 earnings beat
Yahoo Finance Live anchors Julie Hyman and Brad Smith discuss the rise in stock for SAP following first-quarter earnings.
Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to SQM (SQM). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.
I love questions that start with an apology. “This is probably a stupid question, but…” is always an indication that what follows won’t be.
"There's nowhere to hide, no diversification in this type of market. This is a black swan event," one veteran technical strategist says.
Some combinations are hard to beat. Sun and beer, C-3PO and R2-D2, cream cheese and bagels – all work together in perfect unison. You can throw into that list high yielding dividend stocks and a cheap share price. In the stock market, that’s about as potent a combination you can get. Why is that? Well, first off, you can’t really go wrong with dividend stocks. Investors have the potential to earn returns even if the share price goes down, which is not common elsewhere. And when the price does go
Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to find great dividend stocks? Of course you would. J.P. Morgan analysts have chim
The market rally fell, but held key levels. Tesla dived, but Cathie Wood's Ark bought more shares and hiked its sky-high price target.
AMTB, PBR and FINW have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on April 21, 2023.
We have narrowed our search to five U.S. corporate bigwigs that are set to report first-quarter 2023 earnings results next week. These are: GE, KMB, GLW, RTX and ALGN.
The surge in I-Bond interest rates to levels that were competitive with stock market returns attracted more than $40 billion of inflows last year.
Freeport also warned in January that its struggle to find workers in the United States was limiting the amount of copper it can produce. Freeport's shares were marginally down before the bell on Friday. The company's copper production in the quarter fell to 965 million pounds from 1.01 billion pounds a year earlier.
Plug Power (PLUG) closed the most recent trading day at $9, moving -0.22% from the previous trading session.
It’s fair to say Raymond James’ CIO Larry Adam is a big Rolling Stones fan. Either that or Adam just finds their songs to be perfect analogies for the trends exhibited across the investing landscape right now. Against a backdrop of interest rates reaching levels last seen in 2008, Adam says income investors can now ‘Get What They Want’ although the equity markets are just wishing for the Fed and inflation to ‘Get Off Of Their Cloud.’ As for the Fed itself, it ‘Can’t Get No Satisfaction’… until r
Tesla's disappointing earnings report cost investors big time — including Elon Musk. But one person gained from the pain.
J.P. Morgan analyst Doug Anmuth maintains his Overweight rating and $135 price target on shares in a Friday report.
The Dow Jones rose Friday morning after key economic data, with the release of the PMI indexes. Tesla stock was downgraded amid U.S. price hikes.
Warren Buffett accused bank bosses of deceptive accounting and reckless mismanagement, and said he saw trouble brewing in the sector.
Bank OZK (OZK) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -1.40% and 2.35%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 2023. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
Tesla rises Friday after the market cap of the world's most valuable car company lost $55.69 billon on Thursday following a disappointing earnings report, while Meta's market value jumped over Tesla's for the first time since December 2021. Procter & Gamble posts better-than-expected earnings and raises its outlook.
Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) is likely to have gained from improved sales volumes and lower energy and raw material costs in Q1.
Nikola (NKLA) closed the most recent trading day at $0.91, making no change from the previous trading session.