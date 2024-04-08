Satellites plus AI: How Planet Labs tracks change on Earth

From potential deforestation efforts to preventing tree branches from taking out power lines, there's a lot Planet Labs' satellites can spy from space. But it's too many images for one person to track. That's where AI comes in.

Planet Labs CEO Will Marshall (PL) tells Yahoo Finance how his company uses images to train its AI algorithms. "We've got this corpus of imagery... to train our algorithms so that you can do things like find any object around the Earth and backwards through time," Marshall explains. Marshall uses the company's project in Brazil, where Planet Labs' images and algorithms are used to detect new roads being built in the rainforest, a sign that there could be deforestation efforts to come.

Watch the video above to hear Marshall explain how companies will use Planet Labs' technology to track their carbon footprint.

Editor's note: This article was written by Stephanie Mikulich.