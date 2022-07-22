U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,961.63
    -37.32 (-0.93%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,899.29
    -137.61 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,834.11
    -225.50 (-1.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,806.88
    -29.81 (-1.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.72
    -1.63 (-1.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,722.80
    +9.40 (+0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    18.48
    -0.24 (-1.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0213
    -0.0018 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7830
    -0.1270 (-4.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1997
    -0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1000
    -1.2670 (-0.92%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,705.34
    -427.85 (-1.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    512.05
    -7.20 (-1.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,276.37
    +5.86 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,914.66
    +111.66 (+0.40%)
     

Saudi-backed LIV Golf continues to lure more PGA players

Yahoo Finance sports reporter Josh Shafer outlines how the LIV Golf tour continues to bring in more professional players from the PGA while increasing cash prizes.

