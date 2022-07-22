Saudi-backed LIV Golf continues to lure more PGA players
Yahoo Finance sports reporter Josh Shafer outlines how the LIV Golf tour continues to bring in more professional players from the PGA while increasing cash prizes.
Yahoo Finance sports reporter Josh Shafer outlines how the LIV Golf tour continues to bring in more professional players from the PGA while increasing cash prizes.
Lululemon's employees are the latest to join the union movement with D.C. workers looking to be the first in the company to unionize.
Employees from Activision Blizzard walked off their jobs today in order to demand protections for the staff members impacted by the loss of abortion rights in the United States. The walkouts impacted studios in California, Texas, Minnesota, and New York.
Dematrius Davis, a four-star recruit and a highly-touted quarterback from Texas, transferred to Alabama State from Auburn football this spring.
The reigning NCAA and U.S. 200-meter champion could not duplicate her collegiate-record time against a loaded field.
What was the breaking point for Mike Zimmer and Kirk Cousins?
US Olympian Shawn Johnson East trained at Chow's Gymnastics & Dance in West Des Moines for 15 years. She returned with her 2-year-old daughter for her first gymnastics class.
Curtis Blaydes has struck a nerve with former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones.
In the span of 11 months, the Sky could win two WNBA championships and a Commissioner's Cup title. Plus, the Dream have play of the week, what to watch and what you missed.
Iterations of the turnover chain have been a big part of Miami football for the past five seasons.
Josh Awotunde, a 2013 Delsea High grad, had the best day of his shot put career Sunday, taking bronze at World Track and Field Championships at Oregon
As the U.S.'s intensifying heat wave continues into the weekend, triathlons in the Northeast scheduled for Sunday were postponed and shortened. The Boston Triathlon postponed its race to Aug. 21, while the New York City Triathlon shortened its bike and run courses for Sunday's triathlon and duathlon races. Michael O'Neil, the Boston race's director, told ABC News the decision was made in coordination with the city and state due to the "current historic weather conditions."
Jamaica's Shericka Jackson can finally go watch the replay. The one of the race where she gave away her chance to be an Olympic champion. Jackson was among the medal favorites last year in Tokyo, but a miscalculation midway through her preliminary heat caused her to slow down.
In one way, this race was like so many in the past for Caster Semenya. When she crossed the finish line, there wasn't anyone near her. This race, though, was the 5,000 meters — not her specialty, the 800 — and when Semenya crossed the line all alone, she was in 13th place.
Jim Lynch, a member of the Chiefs Hall of Honor, has died, Rick Gosselin of the Talk of Fame Network reports. Lynch was 76. The Chiefs made Lynch a second-round selection out of Notre Dame in 1967. He spent 11 seasons with the team, playing with Pro Football Hall of Famers Willie Lanier and Bobby [more]
A climate change protest held up the Tour de France on Friday during its 19th stage run from the Pyrenees to Cahors.
The collisions happened on stage 18 of the Tour on Thursday, with Jack Bauer and Nils Eekhoff victims of the unfortunate sequence.
Finally, it was your chance to solo her. Fresh from being awarded an exclusive blade for a legendary run helping players of all stripes beat one of Elden Ring’s most fearsome bosses, Klein “Let Me Solo Her” Tsuboi held an event where he challenged people to help him out for a change.. Titled “Let me let you solo them,” the 8-hour stream was open to other Elden Ring PC players to join in. LMSH led several parties to a thrilling victory. While many fell, may they be remembered, it all culminated i
With training camps opening, the Rams have put a bow on the prior season by putting rings on their fingers. In so doing, the L.A. Rams have given one last middle finger to St. Louis. Instead of displaying a pair of Lombardi Trophies, given that the Rams won the Super Bowl in 1999 while headquartered [more]
Deion Sanders said his Jackson State team is "not ready" to face Alabama when asked about a potential matchup with Nick Saban's Crimson Tide.
Charles Leclerc topped the times for Ferrari ahead of world champion and series leader Max Verstappen of Red Bull in Friday's opening free practice for this weekend’s French Grand Prix.