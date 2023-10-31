SBF cross-examined in FTX fraud trial, defense rests case

The fraud trial against FTX Co-Founder Sam Bankman-Fried continued on Tuesday with SBF taking the stand. The defense made its final arguments and rested its case while the prosecution continued with cross-examination. Lead prosecutor, U.S. Assistant Attorney Danielle Sassoon, continued to poke holes in SBF's testimony and find points of contradiction in his previous statements.

CoinDesk U.S. Markets Reporter Helene Braun joins Yahoo Finance to discuss what she witnessed in the courtroom and the overall feeling of the trial.

"[Sassoon] also pulls out a video of Sam with former U.S. President Bill Clinton and U.K. Prime Minister Tony Blair in the Bahamas, which Sam claims were there for the FTX conference, which was partially true," Braun says. "But, she pointed out the fact that they had dinner together and she showed proof, showed the court a video of them, and she also pointed out that FTX offered special deals for Bahamians and more."

