SBF did 'something very malevolent' in FTX fraud: Scaramucci

SkyBridge Capital Founder Anthony Scaramucci acknowledges former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried’s recent fraud conviction while sitting down with Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani at the Yahoo Finance Invest conference.

The former White House Communications Director commented on his business relationship with SBF, saying outright the disgraced FTX co-founder "did something very malevolent” in his series of fraud that was enabled and encouraged by "groupthink." FTX still owns a 30% stake in SkyBridge Capital.

Scaramucci advises investors to do their due diligence when researching private companies, later commenting investors would be "very foolish not to own crypto" despite all the scandals and investigations into fraudulent behavior.

Click here to watch more from Yahoo Finance Invest.