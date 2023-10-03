SBF fraud trial: Why consumers, investors should care about this case

The fraud trial of Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is set to begin this week. What exactly should Americans be paying attention to in this trial? ADK Firm Partner Adam Kamenstein breaks down why Americans and investors alike should care about similar probes into crypto fraud.

"Regardless of what the government does or doesn't do from a regulatory perspective, this also just puts the average consumer on alert as to the questions that they might want to ask," Kamenstein says. "I think this will also, of course, increase the diligence that more sophisticated in institutional type of lenders and depositors bring to bear."

- And Adam, I'm also interested in your take on why the average person should be interested in this case. I mean, obviously, those of us in the business press have followed this very closely. But are there reasons that our audience, traders, investors, business people should also be following this closely?

ADAM KAMENSTEIN: Yeah. I think for one thing, crypto is becoming more and more ubiquitous. And it will continue to do so. So I think it's important to have at least a passing or basic understanding of where the government is at in terms of regulating these crypto platforms and what your potential risk is with making deposits.

But, I mean, crypto is-- it's the future. It's going to be as prevalent as your more traditional banks at some point in time. And so kind of getting an understanding or appreciation for it--

- It though, Adam? Is it, though? Is that still the base case?

ADAM KAMENSTEIN: I mean, look, I guess folks could disagree. But I think digital currency is-- we're just seeing it at its most nascent stage. It's just the beginning. It's going to probably go through many permutations. It's going to have a regulatory overlay. But I think it's here to stay.

- So when you talk about regulatory overlay, I'm curious about something else, which is that you get a fraud trial like this at the same time that you have this push-pull on regulation that's going on in Washington as well. From your time as a prosecutor, how much sort of interplay is there? In other words, how closely are regulators going to be watching this trial? And what lessons might they take away when it comes to writing the rules going forward?

ADAM KAMENSTEIN: Yeah. I think the big takeaway probably for regulators is going to be, what do they require of these crypto platforms in terms of messaging and communication to the consumer? What kind of advisements must they make in terms of risks? And then, of course, on the back end, there's going to be very clear and strict requirements in terms of what can be done with depositors' funds. So I think on the front end, it's messaging and marketing to the consumer in terms of risks. And on the back end, it's enforcing them.