SBF trial: What to expect from Caroline Ellison's testimony

The trial for FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is underway with Caroline Ellison, former CEO of Alameda Research and Bankman-Fried's former girlfriend, set to testify in court on Tuesday. Ellison is expected to be a star witness for the prosecution, testifying against Bankman-Fried by detailing what she knows of the relationship between the hedge fund and FTX.

Yahoo Finance Legal Reporter Alexis Keenan joins the Live show to discuss what to expect from Ellison's testimony.



