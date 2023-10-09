Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,335.66
    +27.16 (+0.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,604.65
    +197.07 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,484.24
    +52.90 (+0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,755.99
    +10.44 (+0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.29
    +3.50 (+4.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,876.00
    +30.80 (+1.67%)
     

  • Silver

    22.03
    +0.31 (+1.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0572
    -0.0021 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.7970
    +0.0130 (+0.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2239
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.4880
    -0.7860 (-0.53%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,605.70
    -291.87 (-1.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    581.12
    -10.70 (-1.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,492.21
    -2.37 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,994.67
    -80.73 (-0.26%)
     

SBF trial: What to expect from Caroline Ellison's testimony

Nicholas Jacobino and Josh Lipton

The trial for FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is underway with Caroline Ellison, former CEO of Alameda Research and Bankman-Fried's former girlfriend, set to testify in court on Tuesday. Ellison is expected to be a star witness for the prosecution, testifying against Bankman-Fried by detailing what she knows of the relationship between the hedge fund and FTX.

Yahoo Finance Legal Reporter Alexis Keenan joins the Live show to discuss what to expect from Ellison's testimony.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Advertisement