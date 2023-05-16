Schumer: Default Would Be a Disaster
Sen. Chuck Schumer says common ground has to be found to reach a deal on the debt ceiling. He says everyone understands a default would be a disaster. Schumer spoke to reporters after meeting with Republican leaders in the Oval Office.