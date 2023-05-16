U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,109.90
    -26.38 (-0.64%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,012.14
    -336.46 (-1.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,343.05
    -22.16 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,736.18
    -25.37 (-1.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.53
    -0.58 (-0.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,993.20
    -29.50 (-1.46%)
     

  • Silver

    23.92
    -0.37 (-1.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0865
    -0.0017 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5490
    +0.0410 (+1.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2484
    -0.0042 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.3630
    +0.2980 (+0.22%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,017.62
    -361.25 (-1.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    596.67
    -0.82 (-0.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,751.08
    -26.62 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,842.99
    +216.65 (+0.73%)
     

Schumer: Default Would Be a Disaster

32
Bloomberg

Sen. Chuck Schumer says common ground has to be found to reach a deal on the debt ceiling. He says everyone understands a default would be a disaster. Schumer spoke to reporters after meeting with Republican leaders in the Oval Office.