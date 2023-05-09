Schumer Says McCarthy Refused to Take Default Off the Table
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer spoke to reporters after congressional leaders and President Joe Biden discussed the debt limit in the Oval Office. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said earlier there was no progress in efforts to avert a first-ever US default. (Excerpt)