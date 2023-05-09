Schumer Says McCarthy Refused to Take Default Off the Table

Reuters

New York Federal Reserve President John Williams said on Tuesday it is too soon to say whether the U.S. central bank is done raising interest rates, arguing that if more action is needed policymakers won't hold back. "We haven't said we are done raising rates" and Fed officials have not yet decided what lies ahead with possible increases in short-term borrowing costs, Williams said at an Economic Club of New York gathering. Williams' remarks on the outlook for interest rates marked his first public comments since the Fed last week raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to the 5.00%-5.25% range.