SCOTUS grapples with Purdue Pharma settlement

The US Supreme Court heard arguments between the US Trustee Program, which is part of the Department of Justice, and Purdue Pharma over the drugmaker's bankruptcy plan. As part of the bankruptcy settlement, the Sackler family, which primarily owned and ran the company, was shielded from civil lawsuits, something the trustee is taking issue with. Yahoo Finance Legal Reporter Alexis Keenan breaks down the case.

