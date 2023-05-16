Sea Limited stock falls on Q1 earnings miss
Yahoo Finance Live's Rachelle Akuffo discusses the drop in shares of Sea Limited after its Q1 earnings miss.
The Mormon Church's $100 billion investment portfolio wasn't revealed to the public until 2019 when a former employee filed a whistleblower complaint.
Philip Morris (PM) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.
With the macro backdrop currently a combination of debt ceiling negotiations, data pointing to cooling economic activity amidst expectations of a recession, investors could benefit from a guiding hand to block out the background noise and point toward the equities primed to gain from here. One way to keep ahead of the game is by riding the coattails of Wall Street investing legends. Ones such as Steve Cohen. Using a high-risk/high-reward strategy, the billionaire Chairman and CEO of global asset
Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 33.33% and 7.26%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 2023. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
The Oracle of Omaha has made it clear that he is still cautious about holding many bank stocks.
Taylor Swift's father told Boaz Weinstein the singer invests in a particular type of mutual fund, the hedge fund manager tweeted after a concert.
(Bloomberg) -- Google co-founder Sergey Brin gifted Alphabet Inc. shares worth roughly $600 million on Thursday during a week that saw his wealth grow by the most in over two years.Most Read from BloombergMichael Burry Doubles Alibaba Stake in Big Bet on China TechA 32-Year-Old Nears Billionaire Status by Using AI to Broker Japan MergersTurkey Latest: Erdogan Says Unclear If Vote Will Go to RunoffTurkey Set for Runoff as Erdogan Falls Just Short of VictoryChicago’s Empty Office Towers Threaten I
AbbVie (ABBV) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.
Southeast Asia internet giant Sea Limited missed expectations for the first quarter as its video game unit underperformed.
You’ve probably heard the old market adage to “Sell in May and go away.” Instead, how about using this time to start considering dividend-paying ETFs? There’s no time like the present to start building a dividend portfolio that can set you up with years of passive income. Here are two big dividend ETFs that both yield over 11% that you can consider using to jumpstart your dividend portfolio. Even better, while some high-yield ETFs lure investors in with eye-popping yields but then end up providi
Home Depot reported its fiscal first quarter 2023 earnings results Tuesday before market open as consumer spending on home improvement softens compared to the pandemic boom.
Here are the latest changes to Berkshire Hathaway’s portfolio and Buffett’s top bets.
Inovio (INO) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company's earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.
People with units of the pipeline operator will be fully taxed on the entire cash-and-stock deal, so much of their gains will go to Uncle Sam.
If you’re going to be forever known for one thing, being the ‘man who broke the Bank of England’ is a description many would sign up for. That is how George Soros is regularly introduced, and the story involves how he bet against the British Pound in 1992 and pocketed $1 billion from the trade in a single day. Of course, Soros’ legendary reputation does not rest solely on that headline-grabbing act, and the billionaire investor has had a decades-long career of almost unmatched investing success.
Cardinal Health, Boyd Gaming, Ford Motor, NXP Semiconductors N.V and American International are part of the Zacks Screen of the Week article.
Elon Musk and Warren Buffett are talented in their own right. One is a serial entrepreneur who co-founded Tesla Inc., revolutionized the electric car industry and is sending rockets into space. The other is an investing legend who has helped Berkshire Hathaway Inc. shareholders generate extraordinary returns for decades. At Berkshire’s latest annual shareholders meeting, Buffett spoke highly of the Tesla CEO. “Elon is a brilliant, brilliant guy,” Buffett said. “He dreams about things, and his dr
Western Digital (WDC) and Kioxia Holdings are moving forward with talks in a bid to improve their competitive position and weather the current market pressures.
Buffett stays keen on tech titan HP.
Vodafone has announced plans to cut 11,000 jobs and improve customer service as new boss Margherita Della Valle said the struggling telecoms giant “must change”.