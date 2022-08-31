SeatGeek raises $238 million in private funding
Yahoo Finance anchors discuss news that SeatGeek raised $238 million after spiking its SPAC deal.
There have been a string of high-profile stock splits in 2022, and there's another one around the corner.
These fast-paced stocks have the innovative capacity and competitive edges needed to make patient investors richer.
Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) ( "Company") announced today that it has commenced offers (the "Exchange Offers") to exchange the existing senior notes set forth in the table below (the "Existing Senior Notes") for up to an aggregate principal amount of $4.0 billion (subject to increase or decrease by the Offerors, the "Maximum New Secured Notes Amount") of new secured notes, comprised of (i) up to $2.5 billion in aggregate principal amount (the "Maximum First Lien Notes Amount") of
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 5% and 6.14%, respectively, for the quarter ended July 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
Broadcom has been on a jaw-dropping earnings streak; the company hasn't reported quarterly EPS under the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate dating all the way back to 2012.
When it comes to making money on Wall Street, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett should be in a class of his own. Over a 57-year stretch as CEO, he's overseen the creation of almost $640 billion in shareholder value and guided his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to a healthy aggregate return of 3,641,613% as of the end of 2021. Although there's a long list of factors paramount to Warren Buffett's long-term success, such as his love of dividend stocks and willingness to hold his investments for years, if not decades, what may not be readily apparent to most investors is that Buffett predominantly shuns diversification.
Economists predict a much deeper economic downturn that could last into 2024, and warn the U.S. needs a “miracle” to avoid a recession.
Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Occidental (OXY). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.
Comparing the industrial giant with one of its peers helps to highlight its stock's value opportunity.
Growth stocks associated with innovative healthcare businesses aren't getting the positive attention they deserve. At least that's what Cathie Wood's recent purchases suggest. Recently, the CEO of ARK Investment Management added heavily to Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS), CareDx (NASDAQ: CDNA), and Butterfly Network (NYSE: BFLY).
Bed Bath & Beyond shares tank after the company announces plans to issue stock, fire staff, and close stores as it struggles for survival.
CrowdStrike's (CRWD) Q2 fiscal 2023 results reflect the benefits of the growing demand for the cybersecurity solution portfolio. Solid customer growth remains an upside, and net new ARR growth accelerates to new heights.
With a total net worth of $137 billion, Indian-born Gautam Adani’s extraordinary wealth gain in 2022 has far surpassed that of any other billionaire, many of whom have seen their fortunes drop this year, according to Bloomberg’s running tally. The world’s richest, Tesla (TSLA) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk, has seen a loss of $18.9 billion this year to bring his fortune to $251 billion, while Amazon.com’s (AMZN) executive chairman Jeff Bezos and No. 2 on the wealthy list, has seen his fortune tumble $39 billion this year, to $153 billion. Bloomberg reported that Adani, a college dropout, vaulted into the top three on Monday, the first time a person from Asia has made it that high into the rankings.
It should be obvious that billionaires don’t accumulate wealth by accident. Their success is predicated on observation and savvy investment, and a privileged background helps. Billionaires like Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates likely saw an opportunity for land investment to return tenfold, by way of food shortages, well ahead of time. So it should be no surprise that the real estate investing platform Arrived Homes, backed by Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos is taking off. He had the for