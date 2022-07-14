SEC Chair: Investors need to know ‘someone is not lying to them’
Gary Gensler, chair of the Securities & Exchanges Commission (SEC), joins Yahoo Finance crypto reporter Jennifer Schonberger in an exclusive interview in which he talks crypto regulation, asset-backed securities, and potential SEC action going forward.