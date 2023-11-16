Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,502.38
    -0.50 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,878.68
    -112.53 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,096.84
    -7.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,776.01
    -25.21 (-1.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.93
    -3.73 (-4.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,985.40
    +21.10 (+1.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.88
    +0.34 (+1.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0852
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.4450
    -0.0900 (-1.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2411
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.6600
    -0.5940 (-0.39%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    35,797.94
    -1,849.14 (-4.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    743.81
    -33.44 (-4.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,410.97
    -75.94 (-1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,424.41
    -95.29 (-0.28%)
     

SEC Postpones Decision on HashDex Bitcoin Spot ETF Application

CoinDesk

Maple head of growth and capital markets Quinn Thompson joins "First Mover" to discuss the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) delaying a decision on an application by Hashdex to convert its existing bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund (ETF) into a spot vehicle. Plus, the price movement for ether (ETH) following BlackRock (BLK) filing an S-1 form with the regulator for its iShares Ethereum Trust, a spot ether exchange-traded fund (ETF).

Advertisement