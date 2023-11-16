SEC Postpones Decision on HashDex Bitcoin Spot ETF Application
Maple head of growth and capital markets Quinn Thompson joins "First Mover" to discuss the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) delaying a decision on an application by Hashdex to convert its existing bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund (ETF) into a spot vehicle. Plus, the price movement for ether (ETH) following BlackRock (BLK) filing an S-1 form with the regulator for its iShares Ethereum Trust, a spot ether exchange-traded fund (ETF).