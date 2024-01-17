SEC, Warren are crypto 'regulatory Axis of Evil': Scaramucci

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved and gave the go-ahead for firms to offer spot bitcoin ETFs last week. SkyBridge Founder and Managing Partner Anthony Scaramucci joins Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland to comment on investor sentiment for these new bitcoin (BTC-USD) fund listings and how he views crypto regulation in the United States.

"We've overly politicized regulation in the country, and I would love to see the SEC move to a more non-partisan, non-political standard the way the Fed is," Scaramucci says, citing Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Ma.) and SEC Chair Gary Gensler as antagonizing the asset class.

