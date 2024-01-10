Secret Synagogue Tunnel Sparks Clashes Between Police and Worshippers

Associated Press Finance

Americans of various racial backgrounds largely agree that the government should focus on the economy and foreign policy issues in 2024, but recent polling shows that views among racial groups diverge on some high-profile topics, including racism and immigration. About 7 in 10 U.S. adults across racial backgrounds — including white, Black, Hispanic and Asian adults — name issues related to the economy in an open-ended question that asks people to share up to five topics they would like the government to prioritize in 2024, making it the most commonly mentioned issue for each group, as well as for U.S. adults overall at 76%. About 3 in 10 adults who are white, AAPI or Hispanic list inflation as an important focus for 2024.