Sen. McConnell Freezes During Press Conference

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday abruptly stopped speaking and froze in place for about 20 seconds during a news conference in the Capitol. A few minutes later, the 81-year old lawmaker came back to the cameras and told reporters that he was "fine" and able to do his job.