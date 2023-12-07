Advertisement
Sen. Warner 'frustrated' with banks ignoring liquidity risks

Eyek Ntekim and Yahoo Finance

Big Bank CEOs testified before the Senate Banking Committee on Wednesday, responding to lawmaker inquiries into banking regulation and the Federal Reserve's proposed capital requirements.

Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) joined Yahoo Finance’s Jennifer Schonberger to weigh in on the US financial system.

Addressing the alarm raised by various bank executives regarding the Fed’s capital requirements, Sen. Warmer states plainly: “they’ve got an argument." Warner expresses frustration with banks’ reluctance to use tools such as the “discount window” that could address issues including liquidity risk.

