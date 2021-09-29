U.S. markets close in 4 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,376.91
    +24.28 (+0.56%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,479.97
    +179.98 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,630.19
    +83.51 (+0.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,236.10
    +6.32 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.58
    +0.29 (+0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,725.90
    -11.60 (-0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    21.47
    -1.00 (-4.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1617
    -0.0072 (-0.62%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5170
    -0.0170 (-1.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3428
    -0.0113 (-0.83%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.8870
    +0.4070 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,219.49
    +681.58 (+1.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,049.36
    +1.72 (+0.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,111.27
    +83.17 (+1.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,544.29
    -639.67 (-2.12%)
     

Senate looks to move on bill to avert government shutdown

Yahoo Finance’s Jessica Smith breaks down how Senate leaders are looking to push a stopgap bill to prevent the government from shutting down.

