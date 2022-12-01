Senate votes to avert railway disruption, mandate paid sick leave
WASHINGTON—Senate lawmakers passed a bill Thursday to prevent a nationwide strike by railroad workers after rejecting a proposal to give them expanded paid sick leave. The move is expected to end the long-running labor dispute between Union Pacific Corp., CSX Corp. and other freight railroads and more than 115,000 workers. The measure now goes to the White House.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that House lawmakers will take up legislation on Wednesday to stop a nationwide strike by railroad workers, saying Congress needs to intervene to prevent devastating job losses.
Senators predict they will have at least 60 votes to pass legislation approved by the House Wednesday to stop a nationwide railway strike, but a companion proposal to give railway workers more sick leave doesn’t have much Republican support. As a result, the Democratic-controlled Congress is poised to impose a labor deal on railway workers…
Rep. Ted Lieu (D, CA-33), who was recently elected to the No. 5 position in House Democratic Leadership, will replace Rep. Pete Aguilar (D, CA-31) as the party’s vice chairman next year. Lieu, who has been representing California's 33rd district since 2015, beat three other candidates for the position: Rep. Joyce Beatty (D, OH-3), Rep. Debbie Dingell (D, MI.-12) and Rep. Madeleine Dean (D, PA-4).