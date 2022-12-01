U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,076.57
    -3.54 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,395.01
    -194.76 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,482.45
    +14.45 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,881.68
    -4.90 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.41
    +0.86 (+1.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.10
    +57.20 (+3.25%)
     

  • Silver

    22.98
    +1.20 (+5.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0531
    +0.0123 (+1.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5290
    -0.1740 (-4.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2256
    +0.0195 (+1.61%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.2970
    -2.7830 (-2.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,934.67
    -159.30 (-0.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    401.44
    -4.71 (-1.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,558.49
    -14.56 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,226.08
    +257.09 (+0.92%)
     
1

Senate votes to avert railway disruption, mandate paid sick leave

Yahoo Finance labor reporter Dani Romero details the latest developments surrounding Congress' legislative action taken to quell concerns over a potential railway strike.

Recommended Stories