Senate votes to avert railway disruption, mandate paid sick leave

Reuters

U.S. President Joe Biden said that new laws that give incentives for domestic production of computer chips and renewable energy parts were never intended to exclude European allies and could be tweaked. Speaking with French President Emmanuel Macron at a joint press conference at the White House, Biden said "There are tweaks that we can make that can fundamentally make it easier for European countries to participate and/or be on their own." Biden did not detail what tweaks could be made and legislative options may be slim.