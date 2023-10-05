U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,258.19
    -5.56 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,119.57
    -9.98 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,219.83
    -16.18 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,731.51
    +2.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.56
    +0.25 (+0.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,834.30
    +2.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    21.12
    +0.10 (+0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0551
    +0.0042 (+0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.7170
    -0.0180 (-0.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2193
    +0.0054 (+0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.4880
    -0.5270 (-0.35%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,467.09
    -231.17 (-0.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    582.58
    -5.77 (-0.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,451.54
    +39.09 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    31,075.36
    +548.48 (+1.80%)
     

September jobs report, UAW strike, CFPB interview: What to watch

Josh Lipton and Mariela Rosales

The September jobs report will be released on Friday, October 6, with economists expecting 170,000 jobs to be added to the U.S. economy.

As the United Auto Workers strike against the Big Three — Ford (F), General Motors (GM), and Stellantis (STLA) — continues, Union President Shawn Fain is expected to release a statement on Friday afternoon.

Yahoo Finance will be interviewing Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Rohit Chopra on Friday.

Yahoo Finance's Josh Lipton takes a look at what to watch for on Friday, October 6. For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.