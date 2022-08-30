Serena Williams wins first-round match at U.S. Open, draws higher ticket prices

MarketWatch

Hexo Corp. said Tuesday it inked a deal to be the exclusive Canadian producer of Tyson 2.0 cannabis products including premium and affordable cannabis flower, concentrates and consumables. Tyson 2.0 co-founder Mike Tyson said, "Canadians have been eager to try the Tyson 2.0 line." Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Tyson told MarketWatch earlier this month that Tyson 2.0 remains a bigger focus for him than other business ventures. Shares of Hexo are down 70.3% in 2022, compared to a