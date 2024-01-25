Shein faces valuation hit amid investor concerns

Chinese retailer Shein is facing investor headwinds, with private market transactions that could reportedly decrease the company's valuation to as low as $45 billion, per Bloomberg reporting. Just last year, major funding rounds valued the company at around $66 billion as investor enthusiasm rose over a potential IPO debut.

