Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) got a big boost last week -- rising every single trading day of the week -- as Bloomberg confirmed that the tech giant is "pushing to accelerate development of its electric car" and "refocusing the project around full self-driving capabilities." Apple stock is up again today Monday -- a solid 3% as of 10:25 a.m. ET -- despite news of a different sort: According to Japan's Nikkei Asia, Apple's "Christmas sales" numbers are at risk. As the news agency proceeds to explain, "production constraints" including "COVID-related lockdowns in Vietnam and Malaysia and power restrictions in China" have disrupted Apple's supply chain to the extent that it "will not be able to deliver new iPads to consumers in key Asian markets in time for Christmas."