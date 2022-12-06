Signet Jewelers stock jumps on earnings beat
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in stock for Signet Jewelers following quarterly earnings.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in stock for Signet Jewelers following quarterly earnings.
The first fast-paced company with serious upside is hydrogen fuel-cell solution provider Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG). According to analyst Amit Dayal of H.C. Wainwright, Plug Power can reach $78. For those of you keeping score at home, this would work out to a near-quintupling in the company's share price in 2023.
This has been a tumultuous year for many stocks -- among them, stalwarts AT&T (NYSE: T) and Verizon (NYSE: VZ). Despite those successes, AT&T had to cut its free-cash-flow forecast for the year by $2 billion.
Don’t get fooled into thinking the stock market’s recent positive action has legs. Morgan Stanley’s Chief U.S. Equity Strategist Mike Wilson thinks it’s time to take profits “before the Bear returns in earnest.” Wilson notes that his team’s tactical targets have been met and thinks the recent run-up has run its course. “Bear market rally runs into our original resistance levels--it's time to fade it,” says Wison. With the “risk-reward of playing for more upside quite poor at this point,” Wilson
Textron stock is soaring Tuesday after the company won an $80 billion contract to build a new helicopter for the army. Monday evening, the U.S. Army announced it had selected Textron (ticker: TXT) subsidiary Bell Helicopter to supply its new long-range assault helicopter. Textron beat a joint bid from Lockheed Martin (LMT) and Boeing (BA).
Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock spiked Monday morning, but it didn't take long for it to reverse course. The volatility shows just how dynamic the economic situation is in China. Shares of the Chinese EV maker jumped nearly 7% after the market opened, but by 12:40 p.m. ET, Nio stock was down by 1.6%.
Shares of General Electric were raised to an outperform ("Buy") rating by a sell-side firm Tuesday. In this daily bar chart of GE, below, we can see that prices made a potential double bottom pattern. Notice how trading volume decreases from late October to early December as prices rallied.
A strong jobs report these days runs counter to the Fed’s wishes. The line of thought is that if the job market is still too hot, the Fed won’t be keen on loosening its tight monetary policy in the ongoing efforts to tame inflation. And this is a scenario the market is keen to avoid after a series of 75 basis-point hikes this year. But J.P. Morgan Asset Management chief strategist David Kelly thinks the latest numbers flatter to deceive and believes the way the data is reported distorts the real
In late 2021, Square Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey announced radical changes to his company's direction, including changing its name to Block (NYSE: SQ). Unfortunately, these changes had terrible timing and many investors were dubious about several of the company's strategies; at the same time, the economy took a turn for the worse. Nervous investors ran for cover, sending the stock down 61% year to date.
Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc...
Nearly two years after its stock took a meme-driven trip to the moon and back in early 2021, SNDL (NASDAQ: SNDL) is starting to look like a serious contender. In the long term, it could leverage its leading position to return lots of capital to shareholders, but that won't be anytime soon.
In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of Ardelyx, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ARDX ) stock...
It is hard to get excited after looking at Devon Energy's (NYSE:DVN) recent performance, when its stock has declined...
Shares of telecom giant Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) plunged 25.7% in November, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. It wasn't difficult to ascertain why Lumen fell last month: The company announced on its Nov. 2 earnings call that it suspended its generous dividend. In the third quarter, Lumen once again disappointed the markets, with revenue declining 10.2% and non-generally accepted accounting principles (adjusted) earnings per share of $0.14 missing estimates by a wide $0.21.
After a punishing 2022, it may be time to bet on bonds backed by the U.S. government, particularly if a recession hits, according to Truist Advisory Services.
Have an issue with your financial adviser or looking for a new one? Email questions and concerns to picks@marketwatch.com.
Three good examples are Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), Nike (NYSE: NKE), and Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP). Two billion-dollar noncash goodwill impairment charges hurt Teladoc's earnings this year -- and investor sentiment. More than half of Fortune 500 companies are clients.
A soft earnings report and bankruptcy at one of its investees was enough to sink this software favorite.
Ariel Investments, an investment management company, released its “Ariel Focus Fund” third-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund declined -7.45%, compared to -5.62% return for the Russell 1000 Value Index and -4.88% loss for the S&P 500 Index. In addition, you can check the top […]
A strong jobs report has investors questioning how soon the Federal Reserve will be able to ease its rate hiking campaign. Shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) got caught in the downdraft, down as much as 3.7% on Monday. Through much of 2022, the market has moved based on sentiment about the Fed, and specifically about whether the central bank's rate-hiking campaign will throw the economy into a recession.
Does the December share price for Salesforce, Inc. ( NYSE:CRM ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate...