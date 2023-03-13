U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,855.77
    -5.82 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,819.05
    -90.59 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,188.84
    +49.96 (+0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,751.56
    -21.14 (-1.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.46
    -2.22 (-2.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,918.50
    +51.30 (+2.75%)
     

  • Silver

    21.86
    +1.36 (+6.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0731
    +0.0088 (+0.83%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5150
    -0.1800 (-4.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2185
    +0.0150 (+1.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.3420
    -1.6200 (-1.20%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,229.82
    +3,185.53 (+15.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    545.27
    +36.36 (+7.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,548.63
    -199.72 (-2.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,832.96
    -311.01 (-1.11%)
     

Silicon Valley Bank crisis unfolded with ‘unprecedented’ speed, Lux Capital cofounder says

Yahoo Finance

Yahoo Finance’s Brad Smith spoke with Lux Capital co-founder Josh Wolfe and Austin Mayor Kirk Watson at SXSW 2023.

