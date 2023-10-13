Silicon Valley tech industry feels effects of Israel-Hamas war
The war in Israel is already causing a ripple effect in Silicon Valley. Itay Hod reports. (10-12-23)
Former Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison retook the stand on Wednesday after testifying that her former boss and boyfriend, Sam Bankman-Fried, had directed many of FTX’s now-public missteps.
Audits and other enforcement will be stepped up to reduce the gap, the Internal Revenue Service said Thursday. The IRS said there has also been a shift from wage income, for which taxes are withheld, to gig economy jobs, for which there is a lower degree of compliance. Taxpayers’ overall compliance rate is projected to stay relatively steady at 86.3% for tax year 2021, after audits and other enforcement actions.
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Digital World Acquisition Corp, the SPAC that plans to merge with former U.S. President Donald Trump's media and technology company, said this week it would return to investors $533 million raised for the deal, after some have already backtracked on $467 million of commitments. The development means the end of the so-called private investment in public equity (PIPE) transaction that would have delivered Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), the operator of Trump's Truth Social platform, $1 billion as part of its merger with Digital World. A SPAC (special purpose acquisition company), or blank-check firm, is a publicly listed shell company that raises funds to merge with a private company.
Former President Donald Trump has been embroiled in numerous controversies over the years. One of the more intriguing allegations recently brought to light concerns the size of his penthouse at Trump Tower in New York. New York Attorney General Letitia James has put forth several allegations against Trump, accusing him of misleading information to inflate the value of his assets for better financial benefits. Among these, a particularly interesting one revolves around the size of his Trump Tower
Consumer prices climbed 3.7% year over year in September, according to data released Thursday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The COLA calculation is based on a subset of the headline consumer price index called the consumer price index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W), which rose 3.6% over the past 12 months. The calculation compares the average consumer price index from the third quarter of 2023 and the average data from the same period last year.
A senior Ford executive said Thursday the automaker is "at the limit" of what it can spend on higher wages and benefits for the United Auto Workers, and warned the union's strike at the company's most profitable factory could harm workers and slash profits. "We have been very clear that we are at the limit," Kumar Galhotra, head of Ford's combustion vehicle unit, said during a conference call Thursday. Ford is open to reallocating money within its current offer in further bargaining with the union to secure an agreement, Galhotra said.
When stock markets are in flux, it’s time to dig a little deeper to find the right investments. Investors will look for all sorts of signs, based on the earnings forecasts or charts – but one of the clearest signs of all is put up by corporate insiders. These are the company officers who are charged with ensuring profits and returns. They are answerable to Boards of Directors and to shareholders, who expect them to build a company that supports a solid share value. These insiders, the C-suite re
The IRS is transferring the $7,500 EV purchase tax credit to dealers after this year. And states are offering big savings, too.
Three in four companies officially prefer skills to degrees.
US stocks are near their most expensive levels in over two decades, relative to the debt market. The last time stocks were this pricey was during the dot-com boom - and that was followed by a 50% crash in the S&P 500.
Audio clips of [Caroline Ellison’s Nov. 9 all-hands meeting](https://www.wsj.com/livecoverage/sam-bankman-fried-trial-ftx-caroline-ellison/card/-i-felt-free-to-be-honest-ellison-says-of-november-2022-alameda-meeting-6z3x4IgMyHQHby2THD9O) were played in court.
The government on Thursday announced how much checks will rise next year for roughly 67 million Social Security recipients.
Oil and gold are the two commodities most think of when it comes to striking it rich. But ETF investors found an even hotter commodity.
Donald Trump obtained hundreds of millions of dollars in loans using financial statements that a court has since deemed fraudulent, a retired bank official testified Wednesday at the former president’s New York civil fraud trial. Trump’s “statements of financial condition” were key to his approval for a $125 million loan in 2011 for his golf resort in Doral, Florida, and a $107 million loan in 2012 for his Chicago hotel and condo skyscraper, former Deutsche Bank risk management officer Nicholas Haigh testified.
As United States Steel considers its strategic options, Wall Street is reviewing potential combinations within the industry. Thursday, Citi analyst Alexander Hacking reviewed a couple of potential bidders for U.S. Steel (ticker: X), which told investors on Aug. 13 it was looking at its strategic options. One new idea is a joint bid between Stelco (STLC.
The best CD rates are already at record highs, having climbed to 6.00%. But will they rise higher still? Will savers be lucky enough to see a CD reach 7%?