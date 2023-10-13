Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,384.75
    +4.25 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,822.00
    +26.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,332.50
    +17.50 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,748.50
    +2.30 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.45
    +0.54 (+0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,885.20
    +2.20 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    22.07
    +0.11 (+0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0545
    +0.0013 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.7120
    +0.1170 (+2.55%)
     

  • Vix

    16.69
    +0.60 (+3.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2194
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.8220
    +0.0440 (+0.03%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,805.62
    +48.43 (+0.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    565.29
    -2.02 (-0.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,644.78
    +24.75 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,412.44
    -82.22 (-0.25%)
     

Silicon Valley tech industry feels effects of Israel-Hamas war

CBS-Sanfrancisco

The war in Israel is already causing a ripple effect in Silicon Valley. Itay Hod reports. (10-12-23)

Advertisement