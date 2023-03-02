U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,981.35
    +29.96 (+0.76%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,003.57
    +341.73 (+1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,462.98
    +83.50 (+0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,902.66
    +4.23 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.87
    +0.18 (+0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.30
    -3.10 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    21.00
    -0.10 (-0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0600
    -0.0071 (-0.67%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0730
    +0.0790 (+1.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1948
    -0.0079 (-0.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.7490
    +0.6320 (+0.46%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,451.23
    -106.15 (-0.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    533.41
    -2.76 (-0.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,944.04
    +29.11 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,498.87
    -17.66 (-0.06%)
     
Silvergate losses reveal operational concerns for crypto bank

Yahoo Finance

Yahoo Finance crypto reporter David Hollerith joins the Live show to discuss the troubles of crypto-friendly bank Silvergate as it delayed its annual report.

