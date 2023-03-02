Silvergate losses reveal operational concerns for crypto bank
Yahoo Finance crypto reporter David Hollerith joins the Live show to discuss the troubles of crypto-friendly bank Silvergate as it delayed its annual report.
Shares of C3.ai were surging in after-hours action Thursday after the software company, which deals in enterprise AI, issued an upbeat forecast.
Shares of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) dropped more than 13% in the extended session Thursday after the EV charging company reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss and sales also disappointed. ChargePoint lost $78 million, or 23 cents a share, in the fiscal 2023 fourth quarter, compared with a loss of $60.1 million, also 23 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. ChargePoint missed its own quarterly guidance range as “supply challenges” persisted, Chief Executive Pasquale Romano said in a statement.
The S&P 500 dipped by 19% in 2022, but stocks still don’t seem cheap to Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s billionaire partner at Berkshire Hathaway. “In my whole adult life, I have never hoarded cash, waiting for better conditions,” Munger said in an interview in late 2022. “I’ve just invested in the best thing I could find.” Yet he acknowledged that Berkshire Hathaway is sitting on billions of dollars in cash. The reason isn’t that Buffett and Munger think they can wait for stocks to get even ch
Add up the market valuation of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), all the cryptos in the world and entrepreneur Jeff Bezos’s fortune, and you get to over $3 trillion. But one 80-year-old man has created something bigger than all three of these combined. These days, he shuns the spotlight and lives on a modest farm in rural Pennsylvania. You would never guess the farm’s owner set in motion a $5 trillion force that grows each fortnight. It’s a comfortable enough retirement, but Ted Benna has some regrets.
Computer hardware giant Dell Technologies trounced Wall Street's targets for its fiscal fourth quarter. Dell stock jumped on the news.
Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNEQ) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.
For more than a year now, the markets have been preoccupied by the Fed with the focus squarely on inflation’s trajectory and the central bank’s counter measures of rising interest rates. “With this in mind,” says Larry Adam, Chief Investment Officer at Raymond James, “it is understandable that the market is analyzing every development in these two dynamics within the framework of what it means for the Fed.” However, with the spotlight turned solely on those factors, Adam thinks increasingly prom
Do you love dividends? Of course you do — and rightly so! Scholars who study the stock market’s historical performance estimate that over time, the payment (and reinvestment, and compounding) of dividends have contributed anywhere from 30% to 90% of the S&P 500’s total returns. Simply put, if you’re not investing in dividend stocks, you’re doing it wrong. Using the TipRanks platform, we’ve looked up two stocks that are offering dividends of at least 11% yield – that’s almost 6x higher the averag
The asset management giant and prolific real estate investor sought an extension from the bondholders to repay the debt, but they voted against it, the report said on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. Blackstone's $71 billion unlisted real estate income trust (BREIT) has also been in hot water.
Zacks.com users have recently been watching Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.
(Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. defaulted on a €531 million ($562 million) bond backed by a portfolio of Finnish offices and stores as rising interest rates hit European property values. Most Read from BloombergTycoon Deripaska Warns Russia May Run Out of Money in 2024Sorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.Israel’s Window to Strike Iran Narrows as Putin Enters EquationS&P 500 Climbs Most in More Than Two Weeks: Markets WrapBlackstone, which acquired landlord Sponda Oy in 2018, sought an
The Dow Jones rallied. Tesla stock took a dive after its investors day event. A Warren Buffett stock fell while Silvergate stock sunk.
(Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. is cutting hundreds of jobs across the company, with the Wall Street giant’s investment banking division among those affected.Most Read from BloombergTycoon Deripaska Warns Russia May Run Out of Money in 2024Sorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.Israel’s Window to Strike Iran Narrows as Putin Enters EquationS&P 500 Climbs Most in More Than Two Weeks: Markets WrapThe cuts amount to less than 1% of Citigroup’s 240,000-person workforce, according to people f
Raymond James analyst Srini Pajjuri is highlighting semiconductor stocks that should benefit from a turnaround in this key industry. The firm has Strong Buy ratings on Nvidia and AMD and Outperform ratings on Intel, Marvell, and Qorvo. Pajjuri said during the last three upturns, the semiconductor sector has outperformed the S&P 500 by 30% to 50% over a one- to two-year period.
Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) shut down one of its retail stores in Charlotte, North Carolina, after the corresponding mall suffered at least three shootings in recent months. The iPhone maker informed the store's employees on Wednesday that the location would be closing immediately, Bloomberg reports citing familiar sources. Apple updated its website after informing its employees about permanently shutting the Northlake Mall in Mecklenburg County. Also Read: Apple's India Hirings Signal Flagship Sto
Polestar, the Swedish-based EV-maker backed by Volvo and Geely, is on a big roll. The company reported strong fourth quarter earnings, reporting a narrower loss than expected, and revenue that jumped 84% from a year ago.
After Warren Buffett criticized opponents of stock buybacks, a Biden official said the investor and the president aren't in different camps.
Once you have $1 million in assets, you can look seriously at living entirely off the returns of a portfolio. After all, the S&P 500 alone averages 10% returns per year. Setting aside taxes and down-year investment portfolio management, a … Continue reading → The post How Much Interest Can You Earn on $1 million? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Exela Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: XELA) reported that its subsidiaries had obtained $51 million of new funding from B. Riley Commercial Capital, LLC (BRCC) and an affiliate of BRCC. The funding was made via an amendment of Exela's existing $150 million PNC securitization facility to permit the addition of $35 million of junior secured financing, a separate sale of receivables, and an increase in availability under a revolving line of credit. The new securitization facility matures in June 2025 an
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) closed the most recent trading day at $23.95, moving +1.23% from the previous trading session.