Sinking funds: Planning ahead for big purchases and expenses
A sinking fund — an account dedicated to strategically setting aside money over time to achieve a specific financial goal — could prove valuable for individuals managing significant life expenses. Yahoo Finance Contributor Ross Mac joins this Wealth! segment to discuss the benefits of leveraging a sinking fund as an incremental planning tool for upcoming expenses.
This post was written by Angel Smith