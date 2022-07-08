Six Flags stock slides after Citi downgraded shares
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Six Flags after Citi downgrades its shares.
Yahoo Finance Live's Jared Blikre breaks down the chart of the day.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for Levi Strauss.
A new lawsuit against luxury automaker Tesla Inc. by 15 current or former African American employees alleges consistent harassment and […] The post Lawsuit against Tesla alleges a manager told an employee he ‘didn’t act ghetto’ appeared first on TheGrio.
The White House is refusing to comment on the National Education Association's policy proposal that would change the word "mother" to "birthing parent."
Christine Benz, director of personal finance and retirement planning for Morningstar and co-host of The Long View podcast, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss retirement planning amid stock market declines, tax loss harvesting, and tips for accumulating wealth through recessions.
Even though unemployment is near a record low at 3.6%, almost four in five U.S. employees fear their job would be cut during a recession.
Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre breaks down how markets opened on Friday.
Man alleging assault during white supremacist march seeks answers about police response
The stock markets tumbled and a short-seller slammed Nio (NYSE: NIO) for fudging its numbers last month, but the electric vehicle (EV) stock still ended June with solid 24.9% gains, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. A new product launch and big plans for the near future helped the stock bottom after its steep fall this year through May, and Nio stock has sustained its momentum in July so far. Nio put to rest investors' fears about decelerating growth when it released its delivery numbers for May on the first day of June.
Roblox shares have been on a wild ride this month. Here's what we know.
Mark these names if you want to bet on a bounce.
Billionaire investor Warren Buffett disclosed that he has increased his stake in Occidental Petroleum to 18.7%. Buffett’s legendary status as a stock picker is well-deserved, but his record shows some big losses as well as wins. Buffett increased his stake in HP ( HP Q) to 11% earlier this year.
A soaring market helped retirement account balances reach new heights in 2021. That might not be the case this year.
In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that Cathie Wood and Steve Cohen love. If you want to see more favorite stocks of the prominent hedge fund managers, click Cathie Wood and Steve Cohen Love These 5 Stocks. Cathie Wood, the chief of ARK Investment Management, and Steve Cohen of Point72 Asset Management are perhaps […]
Should we still trust the Fed? This bigwig has serious concerns.
Disconnecting from Roku's short-term stock price movements and focusing on its business performance will serve long-term investors well.
(Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue, providing another signal that electronics demand is holding up better than feared.Most Read from BloombergEx-Japan Leader Abe Killed in Shooting That Shocks NationUS Stocks Rise as Jobs Fuel Rate-Hike Bets: Markets WrapNetflix to Stream Johnny Depp’s Return to Film in FranceWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarChina Considers $220 Billion Stimulus With Unprecedented Bond SalesT
Ark Innovation has sunk 52% year to date, as Wood's tech companies have slumped--and it's down 71% from its 2021 peak.