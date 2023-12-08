Slowing labor market narrative 'intact' after jobs data

The national unemployment rate fell to 3.7% while 199,000 jobs were added to the US labor market in the month of November. ZipRecruiter Chief Economist Julia Pollak states these prints are keeping the Fed's slowing labor market narrative "intact."

Aggregate labor income has "grown 9.1% in the last month on an average annualized basis. That's very strong. Right before the pandemic, it was growing 4.6% year-over-year," Pollak tells Yahoo Finance, commenting on wage growth data.

