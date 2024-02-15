Small businesses look forward to 'stability in 2024': Expert

A new American Express survey found 86% of small business owners achieved their 2023 goals, signaling optimism and resilience, according to Amex's Vice President of Small Business Banking, Brett Sussman.

Sussman tells Yahoo Finance Live small businesses may feel more "stability in 2024" compared to volatility in recent years. Though mindful of inflation, he notes the outlook seems brighter around "pricing strategies."

With 50% looking to expand this year, Sussman notes small businesses are using flexibility to attract talent amid wage pressures. When it comes to inflation, Sussman says businesses owners are feeling "more confident" about inflation stabilizing this year.

Editor's note: This article was written by Angel Smith