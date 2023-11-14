Small cap stocks already priced for recession: Strategist

The consumer discretionary stocks are outperforming while small caps rally and the Russell 2000 (^RUT) index climbs over 4%.

Penn Capital Management CIO Eric Green joins Yahoo Finance Live to weigh in on this activity in small cap stocks and what role inflation is playing. Green notes that this could be “the start of the fourth-quarter rally for small cap stocks."

Looking ahead to 2024, Green predicts that small caps are fully priced for a recession “whether it happens or not," while large cap stocks are not pricing in the possibility of a recession.

