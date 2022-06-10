Smartphone prices are going down despite inflation
Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down the chart of the day.
Energy prices rose last month, contributing to a hotter than expected inflation print. Fuel oil, gasoline and natural gas prices all increased in May.
China's consumer inflation stayed unchanged in May, while factory-gate prices rose at a slower pace as COVID-19 lockdowns jammed up logistics networks and weakened demand.
A top executive at Walt Disney is leaving nearly a year after renewing his contract in what might be just the latest headache for the entertainment giant and its stock. The media giant said Thursday that Dana Walden would succeed Peter Rice as chairman of general entertainment content, effective immediately. Rice joined Disney (ticker: DIS) in 2019 as part of the 21st Century Fox acquisition.
U.S. consumer inflation reached an 8.6% annual rate in May, its highest level in more than four decades as surging energy and food prices pushed prices higher. The Labor Department on Friday said that the consumer-price index increased 8.6% in May from the same month a year ago, marking its fastest pace since December 1981. May’s increase was driven in part by sharp rises in the prices for energy, which rose 34.6% from a year earlier, and groceries, which jumped 11.9% on the year, the biggest increase since 1979.
(Bloomberg) -- Traders see even odds of the Federal Reserve raising rates by three-quarters of a percentage point in July, while Barclays Plc anticipates such a hike as soon as next week.
(Bloomberg) -- May's red-hot inflation hardened expectations the Federal Reserve will keep raising interest rates in half-point steps through September, with talk of an even larger move creeping into the conversation.
As gas prices reach new highs, farmers said they are feeling financial pressure all around.
Inflation in the U.S. hit a fresh 40-year high in May, with Americans paying significantly more money in a category crucial for their survival — food.
Retailers such as Costco and Home Depot aren’t as exposed to the inventory problems facing Target and Walmart, and look like attractive investments. One warning: Don’t fall into the Gap.
With hotter-than-expected CPI numbers released Friday morning putting pressure on stocks, closing prices for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are key for the markets. In our view, the S&P needs to stay above 3,950 and the Nasdaq above 11,428 for us to maintain our view that we have already seen the market lows as inflation fears have already likely been factored in. The Nasdaq 100 (see above), MidCap 400, Russell 200 and Value Line Arithmetic Index reversed their recent shift to near-term bullish back down to neutral.
(Bloomberg) -- Traders are now fully pricing three half-point Federal Reserve rate hikes in coming months, while the 30-year Treasury yield fell below its five-year counterpart for the first time in a month.
The relaunch will begin on Russia Day, a patriotic holiday celebrating the country's independence, at the same flagship location in Moscow's Pushkin Square where McDonald's first opened in Russia in January 1990. In the early 1990s, as the Soviet Union crumbled, McDonald's came to embody a thawing of Cold War tensions and was a vehicle for millions of Russians to sample American food and culture. The brand's exit is now a powerful symbol of how Russia and the West are once again turning their backs on each other.