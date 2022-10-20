Snap earnings: 'Disappointment really came on the average revenue per user,' analyst says
CFRA Research Senior Equity Analyst Angelo Zino joins Yahoo Finance Live to evaluate Snap earnings and the outlook for the social media platform.
Yahoo Finance Live looks at Snap shares as it continues to slide in the after-hours trading session.
Shares of Rumble (NASDAQ: RUM) -- a video platform seen as a censorship-proof alternative to YouTube -- plunged on Wednesday after the company filed a registration document with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). As of 1 p.m. ET, Rumble stock was down 10%. Rumble officially went public on Sept. 16 when it completed its business combination with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss how investors are responding to Tesla earnings and comments from CEO Elon Musk.
Lower pipeline volumes of gasoline and diesel fuel hurt Kinder Morgan's (KMI) earnings in Q3.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss why Allstate stock is trading lower today as the insurance company faces higher expenses from claims.
The arrival of the seventh annual UBS global real estate bubble report rings different, coming at the start of a period of retreat rather than during a wave of excess.
Alphabet's (GOOGL) third-quarter results are likely to reflect strength across the search, ad and cloud businesses. Solid momentum across Android, Meet and Waymo is expected to have been a tailwind.
Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) fell hard on Thursday, following a third-quarter earnings report that fell short of market expectations. Ericsson's stock traded 15.1% lower at 1:20 p.m. ET, having fallen as much as 19.5% earlier in the day. The Swedish maker of telecom-grade networking equipment saw Q3 sales rise 21% year over year to SEK 68 billion ($6 billion).
Danaher's (DHR) Q3 results benefit from higher revenues across all segments. Organic sales rise 10%, while acquisition//divestitures boost sales by 1.5%.
Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith discusses how Snap stock and other social media stocks are moving in after hours trading.
(Reuters) -Snap Inc on Thursday posted its slowest revenue growth since going public five years ago as advertisers cut spending amid rising inflation and the war in Ukraine. Shares of Snap dropped 25% in after-hours trading. The owner of photo messaging app Snapchat is the first of the major tech firms to report quarterly earnings, and the results cast a shadow for other platforms that rely on advertising revenue such as Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc, Alphabet's Google and Pinterest, which report their results next week.
Dan Loeb, founder and CEO of the New York-based asset management firm Third Point, has built a reputation for active investing and staking out aggressive market stances – and it’s a strategy that has worked for him. Since founding his fund in 1995, Loeb has built it into a Wall Street giant, with some $16 billion in total assets under management. While Loeb may be aggressive in his investment tactics, he keeps himself firmly rooted in reality, and his recent client letter has taken clear note of
Altria (MO) to receive $2.7 billion from Philip Morris (PM) in exchange for the exclusive right to sell IQOS heated tobacco products in the United States.
Elon Musk took out the carrot. The CEO of Tesla tried on October 19 to reassure the electric vehicle maker's shareholders after a completely disastrous first half of October for Tesla shares. Tesla shares have lost 16.3% since September 30, which translates into a decline in market value of approximately $135 billion.
Shares of Ford (NYSE: F) stumbled today as investors processed comments made by Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker that the Fed is nowhere near done hiking interest rates. Ford investors are worried that continued aggressive increases in interest rates will slow the economy too much and end up hurting vehicle sales. Ford's share price wasn't moving all that much earlier in the day, but it began tumbling once Harker's comments were published.
The world's deepest and most liquid fixed-income market is "potentially one shock away from functioning challenges," said BofA strategists.
AGNC Investment (AGNC) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.
Inflation is still near multi-decade highs. Mr. Wonderful is using these stocks to fight back.
Zoom (NASDAQ: ZM) was beating the market Thursday: Its shares were up by 6% as of 12:45 p.m. ET compared to a 0.1% drop in the S&P 500. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was up by 1.1% in early afternoon trading, and the broad factors driving its bounce were the same ones underpinning Zoom's move. Its price-to-sales ratio has also plunged, reflecting investors' pessimism about Zoom's growth prospects now that workplace behaviors are reverting to more normal patterns.
Boeing's (BA) Q3 results are likely to reflect solid revenue growth in its service business segment. Higher 737 deliveries and improved aftermarket service must have boosted cash flow