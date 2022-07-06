U.S. markets close in 4 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,822.73
    -8.66 (-0.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,902.24
    -65.58 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,303.15
    -19.09 (-0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,722.81
    -18.52 (-1.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.75
    -3.75 (-3.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,739.30
    -24.60 (-1.39%)
     

  • Silver

    18.95
    -0.17 (-0.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0195
    -0.0075 (-0.73%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8770
    +0.0680 (+2.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1917
    -0.0035 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.5490
    -0.2930 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,125.76
    +759.93 (+3.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.71
    +0.19 (+0.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,122.28
    +96.81 (+1.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,107.65
    -315.82 (-1.20%)
     

Snap stock could rise tenfold, Wall Street analyst says

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SNAP

Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi breaks down how Snap stock is performing.

Recommended Stories