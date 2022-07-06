Snap stock could rise tenfold, Wall Street analyst says

TechCrunch

Voyager Digital, a high-profile crypto broker, has filed for bankruptcy, citing market volatility and the surprising collapse of Three Arrows Capital, just weeks after it suspended withdrawals, trading and deposits on its platform. The U.S.-headquartered firm -- and its two affiliates -- said in a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in the Southern District of New York that it had between $1 billion and $10 billion in assets and over 100,000 creditors. Voyager Digital owed $75 million to Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda Research, which recently threw the broker a lifeline of $485 million, and about $960,000 to Google, it disclosed in the filing (PDF).