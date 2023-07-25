Snap stock plummets: There are 'continuing issues' it needs to overcome, analyst says

Snap's second quarter results topped analyst estimates, but lackluster third quarter guidance disappointed investors. Scott Kessler, Global Sector Lead for Technology Media and Telecom at Third Bridge says that it is "more of the same" from the social media company. Kessler acknowledges that investors may be starting to impatient with the company, adding "I think sometimes with Snap, it seems like there is a lack of a sense of urgency coming from company leadership."