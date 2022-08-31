U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,955.00
    -31.16 (-0.78%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,510.43
    -280.44 (-0.88%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,816.20
    -66.93 (-0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,848.68
    -6.92 (-0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.03
    -2.61 (-2.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,721.50
    -14.80 (-0.85%)
     

  • Silver

    17.85
    -0.43 (-2.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0051
    +0.0032 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1330
    +0.0230 (+0.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1610
    -0.0045 (-0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.9560
    +0.2070 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,226.36
    +306.82 (+1.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    478.76
    -5.94 (-1.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,284.15
    -77.48 (-1.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,091.53
    -104.05 (-0.37%)
     

Snap stock remains volatile amid news of layoffs and slowing growth

Snap shares are moving higher on Wednesday afternoon after previously dropping amid news of plans to lay off 20% of its staff.

