Snap stock remains volatile amid news of layoffs and slowing growth
Snap shares are moving higher on Wednesday afternoon after previously dropping amid news of plans to lay off 20% of its staff.
Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses a letter Snap CEO Evan Spiegel sent to employees confirming a restructuring and hiring slowdown.
My rent is $850/month that I split with my girlfriend, and I do not have a car payment or credit card debt. So that might mean that if you believe it will cost $500,000 to buy the home you want, you might want to want to put down at least 20% to avoid mortgage insurance, which means you’d need to save about $100,000 over and above your emergency fund.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss CrowdStrike earnings and how markets responded.
It should be obvious that billionaires don’t accumulate wealth by accident. Their success is predicated on observation and savvy investment, and a privileged background helps. Billionaires like Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates likely saw an opportunity for land investment to return tenfold, by way of food shortages, well ahead of time. So it should be no surprise that the real estate investing platform Arrived Homes, backed by Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos is taking off. He had the for
Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares have been turbulent over the last month, and that continued Wednesday morning. Earlier this week, Deutsche Bank analyst Vincent Ha said his firm thinks Nio's third-quarter deliveries will be a little over 30,000 units. Investors may react again tomorrow, when Nio will report its August delivery numbers.
The company faces a large legal risk from a discontinued product
These fast-paced stocks have the innovative capacity and competitive edges needed to make patient investors richer.
Growth stocks associated with innovative healthcare businesses aren't getting the positive attention they deserve. At least that's what Cathie Wood's recent purchases suggest. Recently, the CEO of ARK Investment Management added heavily to Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS), CareDx (NASDAQ: CDNA), and Butterfly Network (NYSE: BFLY).
Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) are rising 3.9% at 10:35 a.m. ET on Wednesday despite the connected-fitness equipment manufacturer announcing on Monday that it was delaying filing its annual report with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Peloton said it needs more time to evaluate charges it will be taking associated with getting rid of its warehouses as part of its restructuring. Peloton looks like it's on its last lap as sales of its equipment are plummeting, few new customers are signing up for its connected-fitness classes, and a massive $1.2 billion crater of red ink has opened up on its financial statements.
Yahoo Finance anchors discuss changes coming to Bed Bath & Beyond.
In this article, we discuss 10 rebounding Chinese stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Rebounding Chinese Stocks to Buy Now. On August 25, the Hang Seng index rose 3.6% to close at 19,968.38, reporting its largest gain since late April. Similarly, the blue chip […]
In this article, we will be taking a look at the 11 best electric vehicle stocks to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis of the first six stocks and the electric vehicle sector as a whole, you can go directly to the 5 Best Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy Now. With a rapid shift […]
Investor concerns have yet to abate, with worries given some added impetus last week when Fed Chair Jerome Powell said bluntly that the central bank is not done raising interest rates – and that the next couple of years are going to hurt. In one way, this is good news, as it signals clearly that the central bank will concentrate on combatting the high inflation that is weighing down the economy, but it also dramatically increases the risk that the Fed’s moves will spark a recession. The immediat
Devon Energy (DVN) reported earnings 30 days ago. What's next for the stock? We take a look at earnings estimates for some clues.
Shareholders of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) are going through a stressful time; shares have fallen to a five-year low despite the company's role as one of the world's leading semiconductor companies. The stock's plunge stems from Wall Street's concerns over Intel's aggressive manufacturing plans at a time when the economy is shaky and the industry could hit a downturn. Intel is just getting underway with a massive plan to invest billions of dollars over the next several years to revamp its fabrication (semiconductor manufacturing) operations.
There have been a string of high-profile stock splits in 2022, and there's another one around the corner.
Nikola (NKLA) plans to issue up to $400 million new stock in an "at-the-market" offering as it aims to boost production amid rising costs.
Most serious investors are at least familiar with the names Warren Buffett and Bill Gates. Buffett is the famous chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. He’s also known as the Oracle of Omaha, one of the most successful investors of all time. Gates is the founder — along with the late Paul Allen — and former chairman and CEO of Microsoft. The Forbes Real-Time Billionaire’s list for 2022 shows Bill Gates is the fifth richest person in the world, with a net worth of approximately $111 billion, whi
Economists predict a much deeper economic downturn that could last into 2024, and warn the U.S. needs a “miracle” to avoid a recession.
Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.