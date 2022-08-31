Snap stock remains volatile amid news of layoffs and slowing growth

Motley Fool

Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) are rising 3.9% at 10:35 a.m. ET on Wednesday despite the connected-fitness equipment manufacturer announcing on Monday that it was delaying filing its annual report with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Peloton said it needs more time to evaluate charges it will be taking associated with getting rid of its warehouses as part of its restructuring. Peloton looks like it's on its last lap as sales of its equipment are plummeting, few new customers are signing up for its connected-fitness classes, and a massive $1.2 billion crater of red ink has opened up on its financial statements.