Snapchat new feature lets users virtually try on and buy Halloween costumes

Reuters

Mergers and acquisitions in the U.S. oil patch accelerated to $16 billion in the third quarter, the most this year, although the nine-month total trails the year-ago period's, according to figures released on Wednesday by data analytics firm Enverus. This year's activity has been subdued, despite strong energy prices due to the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and a reshaping of global energy flows triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The deal value in the first nine months totaled $36 billion, less than the $56 billion in the same period last year, Enverus Intelligence Research said.