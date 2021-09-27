Social Democrats win German election, Google fights back, Polestar to go public via SPAC
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman breaks down Monday’s trending headlines.
Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman breaks down Monday’s trending headlines.
China's C919 jetliner - a no-show at the country's biggest air show this week – has found it harder to meet certification and production targets amid tough U.S. export rules, according to three people with knowledge of the programme. The state-owned manufacturer, Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (COMAC), has been unable to get timely help from suppliers and has run out of some spare parts, those people said. U.S.-linked suppliers are gradually receiving the licences, but the hiccup has slowed down Chinese certification, and months-long delays threaten to affect early production, said the people, who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.
Widening power shortages in China have halted production at numerous factories including many supplying Apple and Tesla, while some shops in the northeast operated by candlelight and malls shut early as the economic toll of the squeeze mounted. China is in the grip of a power crunch as a shortage of coal supplies, toughening emissions standards and strong demand from manufacturers and industry have pushed coal prices to record highs and triggered widespread curbs on usage. Rationing has been implemented during peak hours in many parts of northeastern China since last week, and residents of cities including Changchun said cuts were occurring sooner and lasting for longer, state media reported.
Hurricane Ida also hit oil output, a primary reason Goldman sees the price going to $90. Goldman Sachs has raised its oil price forecast to $90 a barrel as it said Hurricane Ida should prove to be “the most bullish hurricane in U.S. history.” “Global oil demand is back to converging to pre-Covid levels led by mobility in Asia, including China, and with the Delta Covid impact fading,” they said, adding that the global decline in air travel was smaller than first feared.
Semiconductors have become a strategic component for car makers. First they will increase inventories, then some might design their own.
Online delivery, social media apps and software are hot stocks for the growth fund manager who says value companies are about to take a back seat.
(Bloomberg) -- China may be diving head first into a power supply shock that could hit Asia’s largest economy hard just as the Evergrande crisis sends shockwaves through its financial system. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignThe crackdown on power consumption is be
Hello and welcome back to TechCrunch’s China roundup, a digest of recent events shaping the Chinese tech landscape and what they mean to people in the rest of the world. On Friday, Huawei's chief financial executive Meng Wanzhou was released from house arrest in Vancouver after reaching a breakthrough deal with the U.S. Justice Department. Chinese startups that announced major funding rounds this week include Momenta, a Daimler-backed autonomous driving startup, Nreal, an augmented reality company, and Hai Robotics, a warehouse robotics maker.
When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.
Germany went to the polls on Sunday to choose a new leader, bringing a close to the era of Angela Merkel after her 16 years in power. But a major problem awaits the new chancellor of Europe’s largest economy: rising energy costs.
You can use the money now, or to lower out-of-pocket medical costs in retirement. Here are some of the advantages of an HSA, plus how it works with Medicare.
The Google Cloud Platform is cutting its percentage revenue share to 3% from 20%, CNBC said, citing a person familiar with the matter. Earlier this year, Google cut the service fee it charges developers on its app store by half on the first $1 million they earn in revenue in a year.
Retirement Roundup: The U.S. fell one spot, to No. 17, in Natixis' Global Retirement index; a Charles Schwab survey finds younger workers feeling the most financial stress; and more.
Goldman Sachs has boosted its oil price target to $90, citing the lingering impact of Hurricane Ida on supply while demand ramps up, particularly in COVID-averse Asia.
(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk spoke at the opening of China’s World Internet Conference, reassuring Beijing about his company’s commitment to invest and expand in the country against a backdrop of unprecedented economic turbulence.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignWhy the Gaza Strip
(Bloomberg) -- The world faces higher oil and gas prices this winter and beyond as supply struggles to catch up with fast-rising demand, according to Trafigura Group, one of the world’s largest commodity trading houses. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional Design“We’re going
Two major Taiwanese chipmakers, however, said their China facilities are operating as normal. The development comes as tight coal supplies in China and toughening emissions standards have triggered a contraction in heavy industry in several regions, dragging on the country's economic growth rate, analysts have said. Apple supplier Unimicron Technology Corp late on Sunday said three of its China subsidiaries stopped production from midday on Sept. 26 until midnight on Sept. 30 to "comply with the local governments' electricity limiting policy".
LONDON (Reuters) -Rolls-Royce said it had agreed to sell its Spanish unit ITP Aero to a consortium led by Bain Capital Private Equity for 1.7 billion euros ($2 billion), helping the British engineering group hit its 2 billion pound target for disposals. The sale, announced on Monday, sent Rolls-Royce shares soaring 11% to 148 pence, their highest level since March 2020 in the early weeks of the pandemic, on the view that recovery of Britain's most famous industrial name is underway. Last year Rolls-Royce was floored by the COVID-19 pandemic as its airline customers stopped flying, resulting in a perilous few months before the company raised more cash and secured huge loans.
(Bloomberg) -- Brent rallied, nearing the key $80-a-barrel mark, on signs that the crude market is rapidly tightening amid a global energy crunch.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignThe global benchmark crude surged as much as 2.3% to the highest level in nearly three
Britain is doomed to a Winter of Discontent, warns Ukraine gas boss Putin’s power play sets new German leader a challenge FTSE 100 edges 0.2pc higher, boosted by Rolls Royce Nasdaq falls as investors swapped big tech for stocks linked to economic growth Kallum Pickering: The Tories need a stronger Labour to make Brexit work Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter
Finding companies with attributes that the legendary investor looks for is a solid investment strategy.