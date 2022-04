Reuters

Tesla Inc will on Thursday hold an event to mark the opening of its $1.1 billion factory in Texas, which will help ramp up production of electric vehicles and batteries critical to its growth ambitions. The event, called "Cyber Rodeo" comes after billionaire CEO Elon Musk this week surprised the market by disclosing that he had bought a 9% stake in Twitter and will join the board of the social media platform. Combined with a new Berlin factory, the Austin factory is expected to double the company's annual production capacity to 2 million vehicles.