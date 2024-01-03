SoFi stock downgraded by KBW, cites downside of up to 30%

In a report filed on Tuesday, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods (KBW) analyst Mike Perito downgraded SoFi Technologies (SOFI) from "Market Perform" to "Underperform" and lowered the price target of the stock from $7.50 to $6.50. The report cites the stock was trading at a premium with a "15-20% downside potential to consensus EBITDA" and therefore required more caution.

